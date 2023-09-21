Teen killed in shooting at Aurora gas station

Police said an 18-year-old suspect is in custody after the shooting Wednesday near East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

AURORA, Colo. — A teenager died after a shooting Wednesday night in a gas station parking lot in Aurora, according to police.

The Aurora Police Department said Wednesday evening that a man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the parking lot of a Conoco station near East Hampden Avenue and South Tower Road just after 6:30 p.m. Police said his injuries were life-threatening.

The victim later died at the hospital. On Thursday, the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office identified him as 17-year-old Donovan Armando Sandoval and classified his death as a homicide.

Police said they arrested Allentino Barroso, 18, early Thursday morning on suspicion of second-degree murder. The circumstances are still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.