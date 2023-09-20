Suspect arrested in Denver double homicide

Tyrell Braxton, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the Aug. 19 shooting at 28th and Welton streets, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — A suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that killed two people and injured two others in August, the Denver Police Department said Wednesday.

Tyrell Braxton, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the shooting early in the morning of Aug. 19 at 28th and Welton streets, according to police. He is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Gulian Musiwa, 25, and Lumumba Sayers, 23, were killed in the shooting. Two other people were injured.

On Aug. 22, Denver Police released photos of a suspect in the shooting. Police got several anonymous tips identifying the suspect as Braxton, an arrest affidavit says. Cellphone records also connected Braxton to the scene, according to the affidavit. A warrant for his arrest was issued Aug. 23.

According to the affidavit, surveillance video showed what appeared to be an argument between Musiwa and the suspect, later identified as Braxton. The suspect was seen moving backward, away from Musiwa, while shooting at him, the affidavit says. He continued to fire until he reached the street, then ran away, the affidavit says.

The affidavit says two other people were walking next to and behind Musiwa as Braxton was shooting at him. Those two people were both hit by gunfire, the affidavit says.

After that altercation, the affidavit says, surveillance video shows Sayers firing a gun in the direction that Braxton ran. A short time later, Sayers was shot, police said.

Braxton is set to appear in court at 3 p.m. Wednesday.