Man pleads guilty in connection with girlfriend's death

Dakota Chinnock was charged with first-degree murder in the September 2021 killing inside an Aurora apartment.

AURORA, Colo. — A man who was charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend at an Aurora apartment complex last September pleaded guilty Monday to second-degree murder, court records show.

Just before 8 a.m. on Sept. 4, 2021, officers from the Aurora Police Department (APD) were called to a report of an injured person at the City Center Station apartments on Carson Court, near the intersection of Mississippi Avenue and Sable Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old woman with physical trauma. She died on the scene, according to police.

Police also found and detained Dakota Chinnock inside the apartment. He was the victim's boyfriend, according to police.

He was initially charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty on Monday to several lesser charges. They include:

Second-degree murder

Kidnapping

Chinnock also pleaded guilty to a crime of violence count which a sentence enhancer.

He's now set for sentencing on May 27.

