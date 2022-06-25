Man serving life sentence for murder gets 48 years in separate murder case

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — An Aurora man serving a life sentence for killing a man has been sentenced to 48 years in prison in a second murder case.
Alexander Albayero, 46, was sentenced for the January 2020 killing of David Guerrero-Rodriguez after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.
The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Albayero shot and killed Guerrero-Rodriguez in an alley in the 1400 block of Havana Street. Prosecutors said they may have been involved in a drug transaction.
“This was an execution-style murder,” Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said in a statement. “The defendant shot the victim 7 times. This was a senseless act of violence with no apparent motive.”
Prosecutors said bullets from the crime scene matched bullets from a handgun that was seized when Albayero was arrested in another deadly shooting from three weeks earlier in Adams County.
In that case, Albayero was convicted in March of first-degree murder for killing a man who asked Albayero's wife to dance with him at a nightclub.
He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
“This defendant senselessly murdered two victims in Aurora in a matter of weeks and he deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars,” 18th Judicial District Attorney John Kellner said in a statement.
