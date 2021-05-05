Former Aurora officer charged with distribution of meth

Officer Josiah Coe resigned before an investigation was completed and he was charged with dealing a controlled substance and misconduct of office, police said.

AURORA, Colo. — There is an active arrest warrant out for an officer who resigned and is charged with dealing a controlled substance, according to the Aurora Police Department (APD).

APD said it received a complaint on March 31 from a citizen who claimed Officer Josiah Coe gave her a controlled substance on March 4 while he was working an off-duty assignment.

> Video above: Independent teams to investigate incidents involving Aurora Police officers.

APD Chief Vanessa Wilson immediately asked Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a criminal investigation, according to the department.

Before CBI's investigation was completed, the department said Coe resigned on April 22.

Once the investigation was complete, the findings were given to the 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, who charged Coe with distribution of a controlled substance and official misconduct, APD said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.



SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know