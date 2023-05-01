4 in custody after shooting in Aurora

The situation started with shots fired at the Southlands shopping mall.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is investigating a crash and a shooting that led to four people being taken into custody Sunday night.

Just before 10 p.m., APD officers responded to the 6100 block of South Aurora Parkway for a report of shots fired at the Southlands shopping mall, according to police. There were no reports of injuries in connection to the shooting.

Shortly after 10 p.m., police located a suspect vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle sped away, and officers pursued, according to police. Officers involved in the pursuit lost sight of the the vehicle near South Picadilly Street and South Riviera Way and discontinued the pursuit, according to APD.

Moments later, the suspect vehicle hit another vehicle, causing the other vehicle to rollover. The four people inside the suspect vehicle ran from the crash. There was no word on injuries to the driver of the other vehicle, police said.

Colorado State Patrol and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office assisted Aurora Police with the crash and the search for the suspects, according to police.

The suspects were spotted about three miles north, at East Hampden Avenue and South Killarney Court. The suspects ran, and officers and deputies chased them, police said.

Two suspects were found in the backyard of a home in the 20400 block of East Duke Drive, and the other two were found nearby, police said.

All four were taken into custody. One of the suspects is a juvenile, and the three others have not been identified, according to APD.

Aurora Police is investigating the shooting at Southlands mall, and the Colorado State Patrol is investigating the rollover crash.