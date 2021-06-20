Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' person of interest in Aurora shooting

Ryan Scott Avery, 39, also has an active warrant for attempted homicide in Elizabeth, according to Aurora police.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers were searching on Sunday for a person of interest in a deadly shooting of a woman.

Officers responded Sunday to the 1600 block of South Granby Street for reports of a shooting and found a woman, according to APD, and its believed she died Saturday night.

Ryan Scott Avery, 39, was identified by APD as a person of interest in the shooting.

Avery also has an active arrest warrant in Elizabeth from Saturday for attempted murder, and APD said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Avery is described as being 5-foot-11-inches tall, with brown hair and eyes, according to APD.



APD said Avery is believed to be driving a four-door 2008 silver Lexus IS with Colorado plates pictured below BIX-260. He may have been in Limon last night, APD said.

Anyone who sees Avery is advised to stay away and immediately call 911.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

