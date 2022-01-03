Multiple suspects wanted for attempted burglary in Adams County

The suspects tried to break into an auto body shop in the 5900 block of Marion Drive.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) is investigating an attempted burglary at an auto body shop in the 5900 block of Marion Drive on the north side of the Denver metro area.

According to Sergeant Adam Sherman with ACSO, multiple suspects were seen at the shop around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, ramming the rolling door to the shop.

Deputies were dispatched to the scene and the suspects left the scene in multiple vehicles. ACSO began to chase the suspect vehicles from the scene, southbound on I-25 before calling off the chase due to safety concerns near 48th Avenue.

Sherman did not have descriptions of the suspects or the vehicles used involved in the incident.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.