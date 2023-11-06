Mom accused of killing infant told police she hadn't slept in weeks

Anna Englund faces charges in the death of her 2-month-old son, according to Boulder Police.

BOULDER, Colo. — Editor's note: The story below includes details that people might find disturbing.

A woman accused last week of killing her 2-month-old infant told investigators she'd had trouble sleeping for three weeks and it had "changed her ability to function," according to an arrest affidavit from the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

About 4:30 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a home in north Boulder for a welfare check on a woman who was possibly having a mental health crisis, police said.

The infant's father said he saw Anna Englund take their 2-month-old infant and drive away. Officers issued an attempt-to-locate alert for Englund to nearby law enforcement agencies.

The man, who identified the baby as Miles Basellio, told police he was concerned for the child's wellbeing due to Englund's postpartum mental health.

Englund's car was spotted around 10:20 p.m. headed toward Boulder Community Hospital, police said. Officers contacted Englund in the hospital parking lot and rushed the child into the emergency department, police said.

The child was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m., according to police.

According to the affidavit, when contacted at the hospital, Englund said, "I killed my child." She said she hadn't been able to enter a deep sleep for roughly three weeks and "did not believe she would survive the sleep problem."

She went on to say that she did not "want him [her son] to suffer in life like I have."

Englund said that while the boy's father was in the bathroom she "became anxious" because "she didn't want to be a murderer but didn't want him to suffer," the affidavit says.

She took the child and drove off. She said she strangled the child in the vehicle around noon and then intended to take her own life. When contacted later at the hospital, she had a small laceration to her neck, which she described as a self-inflicted wound.

Englund said the baby's dad had previously locked her in a room away from him and the baby while they slept because he was worried she would do something to them, according to the affidavit.

She said she'd been hospitalized twice because of suicidal thoughts and had appointments to see a therapist but ultimately did not go due to the sleep deprivation, the affidavit says.

According to the document, she reported she was prescribed medication during one of her hospital visits but said that it made her have more suicidal thoughts so she stopped taking it.

Englund later expressed regret about causing pain to the father of the baby and acknowledged that what she did was wrong, the affidavit says.

She faces charges of first-degree murder, first-degree murder- victim under 12 and child abuse resulting in death, court records show.

She's next due in court on Thursday morning.



The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides free and confidential support for those in crisis 24/7 simply by dialing 988 or 1-800-273-8255.

There are four ways to get confidential and immediate help: by phone at 1-844-493-8255, over text message (text the word “TALK” to 38255), via an online chat service, or at walk-in centers throughout metro Denver, northern, the southeast region and the western slope. Many of these services are available 24/7.

Trained counselors are available to help with relationship problems, depression, bullying, stress, suicidal thoughts, substance abuse, family crisis and more.