2-month-old boy dead, mother arrested

A witness told police Anna Englund took her 2-month-old son from her home Saturday afternoon.

BOULDER, Colo. — Officers with the Boulder Police Department (BPD) are investigating the death of a 2-month-old boy that happened Saturday night.

At about 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a home in north Boulder for a welfare check on a woman who was possibly having a mental health crisis, BPD said.

A witness told police that they saw the mother, 29-year-old Anna Louise Englund, take her 2-month-old infant and drive away. Officers issued an attempt to locate alert for Englund to other nearby law enforcement agencies.

Englund's car was spotted at around 10:20 p.m. headed toward Boulder Community Hospital, police said. Officers made contact with Englund in the parking lot of the hospital and rushed the child into the emergency department, BPD said. The child was pronounced dead at 10:48 p.m., according to police.

The child's name and cause of death will be released by the Boulder County Coroner's Office at a later time.

“Our hearts are with the child’s family during this terrible and difficult time,” said Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold. “This is a tragic situation, and we are thinking about the child’s loved ones as they grieve all that has happened.”

Investigators are trying to piece together a timeline and further details in the case, police said.

Englund was arrested on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder and one count of child abuse resulting in death. She's being held in the Boulder County jail without bond.

