3 hurt in overnight shooting in Denver

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left three people injured.

DPD first tweeted about the shooting at about 1 a.m.

The shooting happened along eastbound I-70 and Havana Street in north Denver, according to DPD. Three people were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, police said.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

