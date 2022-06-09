Suspect caught on trail cam peeping on underage girl in shower, police say

Boulder Police believe more people may have been victimized by James Baird.

BOULDER, Colo — A 48-year-old man was arrested after police said he was caught on a family's trail camera peeping on their underage daughter.

Boulder Police (BPD) said the peeping incidents began in early May. The victimized family said they installed an outdoor trail camera to catch video footage of wildlife passing near their home, but instead caught the suspect masturbating while watching their underage daughter in the shower, according to police.

The first incident was captured on video on May 8, police said. Subsequent incidents occurred May 12, May 15 and May 25 at the family's home located in the 1200 block of Mariposa Avenue, BPD said. The family notified police, who began investigating.

At around 10 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Boulder detectives spotted the suspect at the victim's home, police said. As police neared the suspect, James Walter Baird, he took off running but was caught a short time later, BPD said.

Baird was being held on suspicion of:

Invasion of privacy

Obstruction

Resisting arrest

Third-degree trespass

Police said additional charges are pending. The Boulder District Attorney's Office will determine final charges against Baird.

A judge assigned a $10,000 cash/surety/property bond at Baird's initial court hearing Thursday afternoon.