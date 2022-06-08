Fort Collins police arrest man for 'concerning interactions with teens'

Police said Douglas MacTaggart, 61, made sexually explicit statements to teenagers.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Fort Collins police arrested a man for what they're calling "concerning interactions with teens" in May, and they think there could be more victims.

Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS) said in a release Wednesday that in mid-May, officers received a report that an unknown man had approached a group of teenagers at the Poudre River Whitewater Park.

According to the release, the man made numerous sexually explicit statements, tried to get one of the teens to smoke his marijuana and tried to show them explicit material.

He eventually left the area, the release said, and the victims contacted police with a detailed description of him.

FCPS said during the same week, officers also investigated the report of a man who followed a teen around while making sexually explicit statements. The next day, police said, the same man approached the victim in a different location.

The teen left and went into a store, according to the release, where he approached her again. FCPS said she told an employee what was happening and they called the police, but he left before officers got there.

The release said officers identified 61-year-old Douglas MacTaggart as the suspect in both cases. He was arrested later in May and booked into the Larimer County Jail.

MacTaggart faces the following charges, according to police:

Stalking (class 5 felony)

Harassment (class 3 misdemeanor)

Promotion of obscene material to a minor (class 6 felony)

Contributing to the delinquency of a minor (class 1 misdemeanor)