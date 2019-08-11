BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) is investigating an incident where a white man is believed to have threatened a Hispanic woman and her two friends near a bus stop on Tuesday morning.

According to police, a white man threatened and yelled at the group while they stood near a bus stop at 28th Street and Iris Avenue.

Police said the suspect made several derogatory statements towards the group about their ethnicity and said he wished he had a gun.

BPD said the victim and her friends walked away from the bus stop after the suspect made that statement. The man did not follow the group as they left, according to police.

He's described as about 30-years-old and, 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call Detective Edward Quayle at 303-710-2868. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous can contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

