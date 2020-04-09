Police release sketch of suspect in assault on boy with Trump sign

The boy's father told police that the suspect attempted to take his sign on Monday near Folsom Street and Valmont Road.

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department (BPD) on Friday released a composite sketch of a woman suspected of assaulting a 12-year-old boy who was carrying a sign in support of President Donald Trump.

Police described the suspect as a white woman between 20 and 30 years old who was wearing a tan jacket, blue shirt, and blue jeans, and was riding a gray-and-blue moped, according to a press release.

The incident happened about 1:45 p.m. Monday on the southwest corner of Folsom Street and Valmont Road/Edgewood Drive, according to police.

The boy was riding his bike while carrying a President Trump lawn sign. The suspect passed the boy, made a U-turn and approached him. She then allegedly began assaulting him because of the sign he was carrying, the release says.

According to the police report in the case, the boy's father, Jesse Rosales, said that the woman hit his son in the head four or five times with her fist. The boy said he was not in pain after what happened but told police a scratch left on his arm "burned."

The sign, a campaign yard sign for President Donald Trump, had been attached to the back of the boy's bike, but he then used it for self-defense, Rosales said.

The suspect tried and failed to take the sign, according to police.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Kevin Marples at 303-441-3345. Tipsters can also contact Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or nococrimestoppers.com.

Those who submit tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the filing of charges against a suspect may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.