Man accused of shooting at Broomfield restaurant patio charged in multiple other crimes

Kenneth Fairchild is charged with attempted murder, arson and reckless endangerment related to incidents in at least four jurisdictions on July 8.

BROOMFIELD, Colo — A man accused of firing a weapon at numerous people eating at a Broomfield restaurant is also charged with various counts related to other similar incidents in at least four other jurisdictions, according to the 17th Judicial District Attorney's Office.

Kenneth Fairchild, 45, appeared in court Wednesday where he was formally charged with three counts of attempted murder. He's also charged with the following:

Fourth-Degree Arson

Three counts illegal discharge of a firearm

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

Prohibited use of a weapon

Violation of a protection order

Nine counts reckless endangerment

Two counts criminal mischief

Driving under the influence

According to an arrest affidavit from Broomfield Police, on July 8, Fairchild tossed a rock through the front window of a home on Agate Way. Residents there have known Fairchild for a long time and were able to identify him as the suspect, according to the document.

The affidavit says that after leaving the home Fairchild eventually parked along US 287 across from Jus Burritos, got out of his car, and opened the trunk. Patrons at the restaurant saw him digging through the trunk before he pulled out a rifle, the affidavit says. He then pointed the weapon toward the outdoor patio where they were seated and fired a single shot at them, the document says.

The customers dove for cover and were not injured. Fairchild is charged with multiple counts of attempted murder related to that shooting.

The other charges relate to various other incidents on the same day in Arvada, Thornton, unincorporated Adams County, and Commerce City. When asked about an incident on July 8 where a home near 52nd and Lowell was struck by gunfire, a spokesperson for the Adams County Sheriff's Office said the case was being handled by Broomfield Police.

A spokesperson for the Arvada Police Department said an arson in their city was linked to Fairchild.

Denver Police are investigating two shootings in the area of the Beauvallon Condominiums at East Ninth Avenue and Lincoln Street. On June 14, the building's general manager was alerted to a window shot out on the 10th floor.

The second incident, they believe, happened on the Fourth of July. A video posted on YouTube, reportedly taken on July 4, shows a person who appears to be shooting at the Beauvallon condos. The person is standing next to a silver car with a blue decal on the side.

Broomfield police said they are aware of the similarities between the incidents and were collaborating with Denver Police Department. The Denver District Attorney's Office would decide what if any charges should be filed in those incidents.