Denver DA formally charges 2 brothers in house party double homicide

Brothers Sergio Rodarte Jr., 24, and Andrew Rodarte, 23, face charges in the murder of two men at a house party in Denver in May 2021.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — Charges were filed against two brothers in a double homicide at a house party in Denver in 2021, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday.

Brothers Sergio Rodarte Jr., 24, and Andrew Rodarte, 23, face charges in the murder of 20-year-old Mariceo Negrete and 22-year-old Josiah Salas.

On May 1, 2021, Negrete and Salas were at a house party in Denver. The Rodarte brothers arrived and allegedly got into an argument with Negrete. Prosecutors claim brothers Sergio and Andrew pulled out semi-automatic weapons and shot and killed Negrete and Salas, according to a news release from the DA's Office.

On May 4, 2021, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner found both victims died due to gunshot wounds and ruled their deaths as homicides, the release says.

Sergio Rodarte Jr. is charged with:

Four counts of first-degree murder

Four counts of possessing a weapon as a previous offender

Andrew Rodarte is charged with:

Four counts of first-degree murder

Four counts of possessing a weapon as a previous juvenile offender

Both Sergio and Andrew are scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing on Dec. 9.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.