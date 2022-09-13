Tip leads to man's arrest on child porn charges

During the investigation, Darrell “Tweak” Reneker, moved out of state. He was arrested in Minnesota.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins man who moved out of state while under investigation for possession of child pornography was arrested in Minnesota and will be extradited back to Larimer County for prosecution.

Early last year, Fort Collins Police Services detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) CyberTipline.

The agency alerted police about the online transmission of child pornography connected to Fort Collins resident Darrell “Tweak” Reneker.

Detectives conducted a thorough investigation and obtained a search warrant for Reneker’s home, where they collected several electronic devices. Those devices were analyzed and contained numerous sexually explicit videos and images involving children, police said.

During the investigation, Reneker moved out of state. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was taken into custody by law enforcement in Cook County, Minnesota late last month.

Reneker, 52, is being held in Minnesota while he awaits extradition back to Larimer County where he faces the following charges:

Sexual Exploitation of a Child (videos) – class 4 felony

Sexual Exploitation of a Child (20+ images) – class 4 felony

“These are disturbing cases that can be difficult to investigate. I’m extremely grateful to our detectives who step up to seek justice and prevent further victimization,” said Assistant Chief Tim Doran, who leads the Criminal Investigation Division.

“In addition to the lasting harm caused to the victims depicted in explicit materials, research has also identified connections between child pornography possession and physical molestation. We'll continue working to stop these heinous crimes.”

Anyone with information about Reneker or the case is encouraged to contact Detective Laura Knudsen at 970-416-2771. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.