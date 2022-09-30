Man accused of sexually assaulting multiple children

Detectives believe there may be more children who were victimized by Leopoldo Zapata Valdenegro, possibly going back ten years or more.

AURORA, Colo. — After a more than year-long investigation, Aurora Police arrested a man who's accused of multiple crimes against children.

Detectives began investigating 64-year-old Leopoldo Zapata-Valdenegro on Sept. 23, of last year after a young girl reported a sexual assault to a trusted adult.

During their lengthy investigation, Crimes Against Children Detectives identified multiple children who were victims of Zapata-Valdenegro, according to Police. An arrest warrant was obtained for him on Sept. 19 of this year and he was subsequently arrested on Sept. 23 on suspicion of multiple counts of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust, with a pattern of abuse.

Anyone with information who has information about this believes they were a victim of Zapata Valdenegro should call the police agency where the incident is believed to have occurred.



Information and or tips can also be provided anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867 or by reporting them online at https://www.metrodenvercrimestoppers.com/.

