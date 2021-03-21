Clear Creek County deputies shoot at 2 armed suspects, killing one, sheriff's office says

The shooting happened after deputies responded to a burglary in progress on Morrison Lane, said the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office (CCCS) deputies who responded to a burglary-in-progress early Sunday fired shots at two armed suspects at the scene, killing one of them, according to authorities.

Deputies arrived at 5:37 a.m. in the 1000 block of Morrison Lane, which is west of Empire off of U.S. 40. The deputies saw two men with two vehicles that seemed to be stuck on the road, according to a CCCSO press release.

As deputies approached the vehicles, both of the male suspects pulled out firearms. The deputies shot at both men, killing one. The other suspect fled into the woods, CCCSO said.

Clear Creek County and Jefferson County SWAT teams searched for the suspect who fled. About 9:35 a.m., SWAT and Jefferson County K-9 found the second man and took him into custody, according to the release.

CCCSO didn't release the identities of either suspect.

The person who reported the burglary was not home at the time but said they saw the two men on the property through security cameras, CCCSO said.

The deputies were uninjured. CCCSO said they would be placed on leave pending an investigation by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation.

