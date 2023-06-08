Man who killed his sister and her boyfriend is sentenced to 97 years in prison

Casey Devol pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in the 2022 deaths of Jessica Mitchell and Todd Gray.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A man who pleaded guilty to killing his sister, her boyfriend and a family dog near Franktown last year was sentenced Monday to 97 years in prison.

A Douglas County District Court judge sentenced Casey Devol, 31, to 48 years each for the murders of Jessica Mitchell, 32, and her boyfriend Todd Gray, 34. The judge also sentenced him to one year in prison on a count of animal cruelty.

Mitchell and Gray were found dead in the garage of their home on Feb. 8, 2022.

> The video above aired Sunday: Family upset with plea deal in double murder case

A trial was expected to happen this week, until Devol took a plea deal. Gray's family said they had hoped to see the case go to trial to try to find some answers.

"The one thing that [no] trial does rob the community of, a little bit, is the full access to the facts of the case," Chief Deputy District Attorney Andrew Steers said.

Steers played a clip in court of surveillance video in which the defendant and victims are heard having a conversation before Devol is seen leaving and returning with a firearm and, with no warning, firing shots into a building, killing his sister and her boyfriend.

"I wish it could be part of his sentence that he tell us the truth, that he tell us why he was there, to tell us what happened, if somebody else is in involved," said Lonna Gray, Todd Gray's mother.