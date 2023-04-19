Former school bus driver pleads guilty after slamming on the brakes

The former Douglas County bus driver pleaded guilty Monday to one count of reckless endangerment, while 30 child abuse counts were dropped.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A former Douglas County school bus driver who slammed on the brakes to "teach the kids a lesson" pleaded guilty on Monday to one count of reckless endangerment.

9NEWS partner KRDO obtained video from inside the bus in the March 1 incident that shows at least 30 Castle Rock Elementary School students hitting the seats in front of them from the brake check. The students were riding the bus home from school.

According to a report obtained by KRDO, the bus driver, 61-year-old Brian Fitzgerald, told Douglas County School District officials he was sorry for his actions. He claimed he was trying to "educate" and "control the students," who ranged from kindergarten to sixth grade.

Before the Douglas County School District fired Fitzgerald, he wrote a letter saying he was "sincerely sorry for his actions," KRDO reported.

On Monday, Fitzgerald pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, a Class 2 misdemeanor, and received a deferred sentence, according to court records. If he meets certain conditions over the next year and completes 48 hours of community service, the case against him will be dismissed.

Fitzgerald had faced 30 misdemeanor counts of child abuse, but those counts were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, according to court records.

More 9NEWS coverage of Douglas County:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.