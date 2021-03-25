Colorado State University sends alert of stabbing in campus neighborhood

Stabbing reported at University Village Apartments in Campus West area at CSU in Fort Collins.

FORT COLLINS, Colo — Wednesday night Colorado State University (CSU) in Fort Collins sent out an alert asking the community to avoid University Village Campus West neighborhood after a stabbing was reported.

The CSU website said CSU Police and other area law enforcement agencies quickly arrived on the scene. One person suffered a non-life threatening injury, said CSU.

Police have asked people to avid the area of City Park Avenue between Plum and Elizabeth Streets and will share updates with the community through email or on the CSU safety website.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or by visiting stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

