Drunk driving suspected in crash that injured Lakewood Police agent

The agent was rear-ended by a pickup truck while parked on Kipling Parkway, police said.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood Police agent was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Sunday night, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said.

According to LPD, the agent was parked with his emergency lights activated on Kipling Parkway between West Morrison Road and West Dartmouth Avenue when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck at 8:17 p.m.

The agent was investigating an abandoned vehicle at the time, LPD said.

The agent and the driver of the pickup were taken to the hospital, LPD said. They are both expected to survive.

LPD said alcohol is being investigated as a factor.

Police expect the southbound lanes of Kipling Parkway to be shut down at West Morrison Road for several hours while detectives investigate.