x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Crime

Drunk driving suspected in crash that injured Lakewood Police agent

The agent was rear-ended by a pickup truck while parked on Kipling Parkway, police said.
Credit: Lakewood Police Department

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Lakewood Police agent was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a suspected drunk driver Sunday night, the Lakewood Police Department (LPD) said.

According to LPD, the agent was parked with his emergency lights activated on Kipling Parkway between West Morrison Road and West Dartmouth Avenue when he was rear-ended by a pickup truck at 8:17 p.m.

The agent was investigating an abandoned vehicle at the time, LPD said.

The agent and the driver of the pickup were taken to the hospital, LPD said. They are both expected to survive.

Credit: Lakewood Police Department

LPD said alcohol is being investigated as a factor.

Police expect the southbound lanes of Kipling Parkway to be shut down at West Morrison Road for several hours while detectives investigate.

RELATED: Arrest document reveals new details about 'rampage' through Denver streets

RELATED: Gold van with Idaho license plates wanted after Glendale officer struck and injured

SUGGESTED VIDEOSLatest from 9NEWS 