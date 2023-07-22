CSP trooper injured in crash involving suspected impaired drivers

A Colorado State Patrol trooper was seriously injured when he was forced over a bridge and down a 30-foot embankment.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper was seriously injured after two cars crashed into separate patrol cars that were on the scene of another accident investigation Saturday morning.

Around 3:45 a.m., CSP said troopers were investigating a crash near milepost 1 on Interstate 270 in Adams County when a driver hit an unoccupied patrol car. The trooper was outside the car at the time and not injured.

A short time later a second car hit a second unoccupied patrol car, which forced a trooper over a bridge barrier and down a 30-foot embankment. CSP said the trooper was taken to the hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

Both drivers who entered the original crash scene are believed to be impaired, and CSP is investigating.

Eastbound lanes on I-270 were closed from southbound I-76 while CSP investigated.

CSP did not immediately identify the suspects.

