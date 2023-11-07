DPD officer hit during Nuggets parade has leg amputated

Sgt. Justin Dodge's friend says he hopes to return to work in the same capacity and use his story to inspire others.

DENVER — The Denver Police SWAT officer hit by a firetruck during June’s Nuggets victory parade is recovering at home after doctors had to amputate part of his leg last week.

Sgt. Justin Dodge was trying to keep the crowd back from a firetruck carrying Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray when his leg was clipped by the truck's tire, dragging him underneath.

Colorado State Patrol Maj. Brandon Means, a friend of Dodge's, told 9NEWS Dodge was rushed to Denver Health where he had three surgeries before he was released.

Not long ago, during a follow-up appointment, doctors decided he needed the amputation in a fourth surgery. Means said Dodge got the surgery on Friday and was released from the hospital Monday night.

Means, who met Dodge through cross-training between DPD and CSP, said he’s always known his friend had an amazing outlook, but that was even more evident through all of this.

“He has not complained one time about this,” Means said. “He is just talking about moving forward and using this as a way to spread positivity to others who may go through something similar, a hardship, and to bring community together.”

Means called Dodge a hard charger who’s been part of the law enforcement community for more than 20 years. He said when he heard the call about Dodge the day of the parade, it hurt.

“My heart sunk because we’re so close and everybody respects this guy. We love this guy,” he said.

Means and his friends decided to do something for the family. They created a website, sgtjustindodge.com, where people can be directed to the Denver Police Foundation’s website to make a donation that will benefit Dodge and his family. The website also has information on a jiu-jitsu event in August that will benefit Dodge’s family. Means said the event will help people come together.

“Anything we can do to help Justin and his family get though this time until he can figure out his new normal and get him to a place where he can thrive again, that’s our goal,” Means said. “We’re raising money for Justin and his family. All the proceeds go directly to Justin and his family to help them get through this process, to help him get back where he wants to be.”

Means said Dodge wants to take this tragic event and turn it into something good. He said Dodge hopes his injury and recovery will be an inspiration, and Dodge’s goal has always been to get back to work.

“He has absolutely no doubt that he’s going to be back on the job, back doing his regular duties, and he’s going to get there," Means said.