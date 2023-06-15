Denver officer hit by firetruck, seriously injured during Nuggets parade

The officer suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital.

DENVER — A Denver Police Department officer was struck by a firetruck and seriously injured during the Nuggets parade in downtown on Thursday morning.

The crash happened after 11:30 a.m. near the end of the parade route at West 13th Avenue and Cherokee Street, according to police.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Nuggets players, including Nikola Jokic, and other parade participants who were on that firetruck got off and into a DPD vehicle to continue to Civic Center.

By noon, the firetruck was surrounded with crime scene tape.

Minutes before the crash, fans had come over barriers and were pressed against the firetruck, with Denver Police officers closely lined up along its sides.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

