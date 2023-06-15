WATCH LIVE: Denver holding parade to celebrate first NBA championship

DENVER — Colorado is celebrating a professional sports championship for the second time in a year with a parade through the Mile High City on Thursday.
The Denver Nuggets are celebrating their first NBA Finals victory with a parade and rally Thursday morning.
Whether you plan to watch the festivities on 9NEWS or 9NEWS+, or participate in person, here's what you need to know as Colorado celebrates the Nuggets' first NBA championship.
Pre-rally events will begin in Civic Center at 9 a.m. GRiZ, Big Gigantic and Paws The Music are scheduled to perform live.
The Denver Nuggets championship parade begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at Union Station. It will proceed down 17th Street to Broadway and then travel south on Broadway to Civic Center.
There will also be live video from the parade broadcasted on screens at Civic Center. The parade is expected to arrive at Civic Center and the Denver City and County Building around noon.
Once the parade arrives at Civic Center, the City and County of Denver will host a rally honoring the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Those scheduled to appear at the rally at the Denver City and County Building include:
- Denver Nuggets players, coaches, management
- Nuggets owners Stan and Josh Kroenke
- Denver Mayor Michael Hancock
- Colorado civic leaders
- Super Mascot Rocky
- Denver Nuggets Dancers
- Skyline Drumline
- Nuggets public address announcer Kyle Speller
- Mile High City Hype Squad
When to arrive
Civic Center Park will be closed to the public until 5 a.m. Thursday, at which time fans are expected to start lining up for the pre-rally.
Streets on the parade route will close no later than 8:45 a.m. The following roads will be closed and parking will be unavailable Thursday:
- 14th Avenue between Delaware Street and Broadway, 6 a.m. to midnight
- Bannock Street from 13th Avenue to Colfax Avenue, 6 a.m. to midnight
- Cherokee Street from Colfax to 13th, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- 17th Street from Wynkoop Street to Broadway, 7 a.m. to noon
- Broadway from 17th Avenue to 13th Avenue, 7 a.m. to noon
- 13th Avenue from Broadway to Cherokee Street, 7.a.m. to noon
Bring water and sunscreen. Don't bring chairs or large bags. Be sure to dress for the weather — and bring an umbrella. Showers and storms could disrupt the parade and rally, but Denver officials said the parade and rally will go on rain or shine.
Transportation
The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is prepared for large crowds on Thursday on its buses and light rail trains.
Some routes may be impacted while the parade is underway. RTD detours and disruptions:
- Northbound D and H light rail lines will terminate at Theatre District and Convention Center station during the parade.
- L Line service will be suspended during the parade.
- Many bus routes will be detouring, including routes 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 32, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52, 83L.
- Civic Center Station will be closed during the parade.
- Free MallRide service will be suspended during the parade.
