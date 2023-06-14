Nuggets parade: Route, start time, what to know for Thursday

Hundreds of thousands are expected to line the streets for a parade and rally in celebration of the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

DENVER — For the second time in a calendar year, Colorado will celebrate a sports championship with a parade through the Mile High City.

The Denver Nuggets will celebrate their new NBA championship trophy with a parade and rally Thursday. Hundreds of thousands are expected for the celebration in downtown Denver.

Whether you plan to attend in person or watch on 9NEWS, here's what you need to know before Colorado celebrates the Nuggets' first NBA championship.

Start time

The Denver Nuggets championship parade will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Parade route

The parade will start at Denver Union Station. It will proceed down 17th Street to Broadway and then travel south on Broadway to Civic Center Park.

The parade is expected to arrive at Civic Center Park and the Denver City and County Building around 12 p.m.

Rally and celebration

Once the parade arrives at Civic Center Park, the City and County of Denver will host a rally honoring the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets.

Those scheduled to appear at the rally at the Denver City and County Building include:

Denver Nuggets players, coaches, management

Nuggets owners Stan and Josh Kroenke

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock

Colorado civic leaders

Super Mascot Rocky

Denver Nuggets Dancers

Skyline Drumline

Nuggets public address announcer Kyle Speller

Mile High City Hype Squad

Pre-rally events

Pre-rally events will begin in Civic Center Park at 9 a.m.

GRiZ, Big Gigantic, and Paws The Music are scheduled to perform live. There will also be live video from the parade broadcasted on screens at Civic Center Park.

TV and streaming

9NEWS will broadcast the Nuggets' celebration from start to finish Thursday on 9NEWS, 9NEWS.com and the 9NEWS+ streaming apps.

9NEWS' coverage begins at 4:30 a.m. Thursday and will continue through the conclusion of festivities at Civic Center Park.

When to arrive

Civic Center Park will be closed to the public until 5 a.m. Thursday, at which time fans are expected to start lining up for the pre-rally.

Streets on the parade route will close no later than 8:45 a.m., ahead of the 10 a.m. parade start.

What to bring

Bring water and sunscreen. Be sure to dress for the weather — and bring an umbrella.

Do not bring chairs or large bags.

Parade forecast

Showers and storms could disrupt the parade and rally, but Denver officials said the parade and rally will go on rain or shine.

Denver will be relatively cool Thursday with high temperatures only in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Thursday's forecast calls for clouds to increase during the morning. There's a chance for some rain or even drizzle before 12 p.m.

Heavier rain and a chance for some thunderstorms are in the afternoon forecast.

Remember, if you hear thunder, that means you're close enough to be struck by lightning. If a thunderstorm approaches, find shelter as quickly as possible.

Last year, thunderstorms interrupted the tail end of the Colorado Avalanche's victory parade in downtown Denver.

Transportation

The Regional Transportation District (RTD) is prepared for large crowds on Thursday on its buses and light rail trains.

Some routes may be impacted while the parade is underway. RTD detours and disruptions:

Northbound D and H light rail lines will terminate at Theatre District and Convention Center station during the parade.

L Line service will be suspended during the parade.

Many bus routes will be detouring, including routes 0, 1, 6, 8, 9, 10, 15, 15L, 16, 19, 20, 28, 32, 38, 43, 44, 48, 52, 83L.

Civic Center Station will be closed during the parade.

Free MallRide service will be suspended during the parade.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed and parking will be unavailable on Thursday:

14th Ave. between Delaware St. and Broadway, 6 a.m. to midnight

Bannock St. from 13th Ave. to Colfax Ave., 6 a.m. to midnight

Cherokee St. from Colfax to 13th Ave., 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.

17th St. from Wynkoop to Broadway, 7 a.m. - noon

Broadway from 17th Ave. to 13th Ave., 7 a.m. – noon

13th Ave. from Broadway to Cherokee St, 7.a.m. - noon

