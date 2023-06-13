Will it rain on the Nuggets parade on Thursday?

Showers and storms could disrupt Nuggets festivities on Thursday in Denver.

DENVER — Showers and storms could disrupt the Denver Nuggets' victory parade on Thursday.

It looks like we'll wake up to a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday morning, with cloud cover gradually thickening on up through the morning hours. There's a chance for some rain or even drizzle before noon, and then some heavier rain (and a chance for some embedded thunderstorms) works in early Thursday afternoon, potentially disrupting parade festivities in downtown Denver.

Remember, if you hear thunder, that means you're close enough to be struck by lightning. If a thunderstorm approaches, find shelter as quickly as possible.

Otherwise, pack a rain jacket if you're heading downtown. The parade starts at 10 a.m. Thursday, and it appears the beginning of it (at least) should be dry, but rain chances increase as the parade goes on.

It'll also be relatively cool, with high temperatures only in the mid-70s (average high: mid-80s), though the warmest temperatures of the day should be during the heart of the parade late Thursday morning.

If you're sticking around downtown after the parade, storm chances will remain high through the afternoon. It should dry out by Thursday night, with more storms likely again on Friday afternoon and evening.

Last year, thunderstorms interrupted the tail end of the Colorado Avalanche's victory parade in downtown Denver.

Beyond the parade, it'll stay stormy through Friday and Saturday before a much drier Sunday and start to next week. Temperatures gradually rise into the 70s and 80s later this week, with highs potentially flirting with 90 degrees for the first time this year by the middle of next week.