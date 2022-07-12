Accused killer back in custody, faces new charges

Daniel Egan was one of four inmates charged in a 2018 death at Buena Vista Correctional Complex.

SALIDA, Colo. — A man who was wanted on warrants for multiple charges including first-degree murder is back in custody and facing new charges related to motor vehicle theft.

Daniel Egan was among four inmates who were charged in connection with the 2018 death of Matthew Massaro inside the Buena Vista Correctional Complex.

Egan was serving a 16-year federal racketeering sentence for leading a white supremacist prison gang.

In March of this year, Egan was released from federal custody on the racketeering charge and five days later agreed to plead guilty to second-degree assault in connection to Massaro's death.

A Chaffee County judge lowered Egan's bond from $100,000 to $50,000 and Egan posted the money and was released.

Egan was arrested July 8 after Salida police (SPD) officers were dispatched to the area of Columbine Manor for a suspicious vehicle, the department said in a Facebook post.

When officers arrived, they found an abandoned stolen vehicle.

Officers spoke with the person who called in the information and were told that a man wearing a wig had gotten out of the vehicle. The man was seen grabbing a bag and throwing it into the back of another smaller gray vehicle.

Based on previous information, officers began searching the area for a gray vehicle belonging to Ashley Egan. A short time later her vehicle was spotted by a Colorado State Parks officer.

SPD said officers and Chaffee County Sheriff's Office deputies conducted a traffic stop and during that stop, Daniel Egan was found hiding in the back seat.

He was booked on a $100,000 cash bond for the original charges.

Daniel Egan was wanted on nationwide warrants for the following charges:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

First-degree assault w/ deadly weapon

Second-degree assault with serious bodily injury

Second-Degree assault strangulation

Second-degree assault injury with a deadly weapon

Violent crime used a weapon

Violent crime caused death

He faces new charges for multiple motor vehicle thefts within the Colorado Springs and Salida areas, SPD said. His additional bond amount is $12,000 cash.