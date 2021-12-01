DEA to announce arrests in 'major investigation' involving fentanyl

The investigation also uncovered a large poly-drug network that funneled money outside of the United States through the use of guns and violence, the DEA said.

DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) said it will announce arrests and indictments in a "major investigation" involving fentanyl that has local and national implications on Wednesday.

In addition to the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl, the DEA said the investigation also uncovered a large poly-drug network that funneled money outside of the United States through the use of guns and violence.

>Video above is from a 9NEWS report in November about overdose deaths reaching an all-time high in the United States.

9NEWS will livestream the news conference scheduled for 2 p.m. in the video player above, on 9NEWS streaming devices, on the 9NEWS YouTube channel and on the 9NEWS app.

According to the CDC, more than 100,000 Americans died from overdoses over the last year.

"That's a record number of drug overdoses in the history of tracking these types of statistics," said DEA Assistant Special Agent in Charge David Olesky. "And the main driving force behind this overdose epidemic is the synthetic opioid drug fentanyl."

In Colorado, overdose deaths are up 34%.



"Unfortunately, overdoses have increased a lot in the past two years here in Denver and Colorado as a whole,” said Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Substance Abuse Coordinator Marion Rorke.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.