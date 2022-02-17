Delta County double homicide suspect arrested in Idaho

Mark Burns, 65, was arrested after a search of his home in Salmon, Idaho, deputies said.

SALMON, Idaho — A suspect has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two people found in a home near Paonia in western Colorado earlier this month, the Delta County Sheriff's Office said.

Michael Arnold, 69, and Donna Gallegos, 65, were found dead at their home on Black Bridge Road east of Paonia on Feb. 11.

Deputies said both victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. The sheriff's office said they believed the homicides were "an isolated, deliberate and targeted act," and there was no danger to the public.

The sheriff's office said on Wednesday, investigators from multiple agencies searched a Salmon, Idaho home belonging to 65-year-old Mark Burns. They identified Burns as a suspect in the two deaths.

Burns was arrested and charged with murder, the sheriff's office said. He waived extradition from Idaho and was booked into the Delta County Jail on Thursday, deputies said.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.