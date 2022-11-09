Man fatally stabbed on East Colfax Avenue, suspect in custody

The victim was stabbed Tuesday in the 1600 block of East Colfax Avenue.

DENVER — A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday morning in Denver.

The victim was stabbed in the 1600 block of E. Colfax Avenue and later died from his injuries, according to Denver Police. The victim's name will be released by the Denver coroner's office.

In an update, Denver Police said that a 47-year-old man was arrested and is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder. Police did not release the suspect's name.

