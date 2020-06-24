Denver DA to discuss decision to not charge officer in May 1 shooting death of William Debose

Denver District Attorney Beth McCann is holding a community meeting to explain her decision.

DENVER — Denver District Attorney Beth McCann is holding a community meeting from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday to discuss her decision to not charge the officer involved in the shooting death of a man on May 1.

The public is invited to join that meeting at 5:30 p.m.

McCann announced last week that the officer who shot and killed William Debose in early May was legally justified to use deadly force and will not be charged.

>> Video above: Denver DA announces decision to not charge officers

The shooting happened in the 3200 block of West Colfax Avenue in Denver.

Denver Police said Debose, 21, pulled out a weapon while officers were chasing him following an attempted traffic stop. Police said a loaded 9mm handgun was found near Debose after he was shot.

McCann said after reviewing the evidence, she believes the officer involved acted in self-defense during the shooting, which lasted less than 10 seconds.

The body camera footage of the incident was also released and can be seen below.

(WARNING: The content in the video is extremely graphic and may be disturbing to viewers.)

In her announcement on the lack of charges, McCann said she had asked to meet with family members of Debose before making her decision public, but said they declined the invitation.

“The horrific killing of George Floyd at the hands of police officers has spurred increased calls for justice and close examination of law enforcement and systemic racism in our criminal justice system," McCann said. "I support these efforts and will hold police officers accountable for any criminal actions as I have done in the past and am doing currently (we have a pending case against a Lakewood police officer.) I have and will continue to support Black Lives Matter, and I recognize the immediate need to examine police practices as well as prosecution and judicial practices.

"However, in this case, Corporal Antonson had a reasonable belief that he was defending himself from the imminent use of deadly physical force, and Colorado law allows peace officers to use deadly physical force under these circumstances.”