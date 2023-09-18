IDs released of 2 victims fatally stabbed in 'unprovoked' attacks

A man was stabbed on an RTD bus and a woman was killed near West 50th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. A suspect was arrested in both attacks.

DENVER — The Denver Medical Examiner's Office on Monday released the names of two victims who died in unprovoked stabbing attacks last week.

The Denver Police Department arrested 29-year-old Vinchenzo Moscoso on suspicion of both stabbings Thursday – one on an RTD bus near West 32nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard, and the other near West 50th Avenue and Federal.

The man killed on the RTD bus was identified as Fidel Sanchez-Banuelos, 51. Police responded to the report of the stabbing just after 5 a.m. Sanchez-Banuelos was taken to a hospital where he later died.

The bus driver, who was also the first person to call 911 about the stabbing, said that the suspect had gotten on the bus and paid $5 after saying he couldn’t find his bus pass, according to the arrest warrant.

The bus driver said she witnessed the man walk to the back of the bus and the next thing she knew the other passengers were telling her to stop the bus because someone was being stabbed.

The woman killed just before 10 a.m. Thursday near 50th and Federal was identified as Judith Corcoran, 83. She was found stabbed about two miles north of the first stabbing scene.

Denver Police officers found the suspect near the scene of the second stabbing. He had blood on his hands and a bloody knife in his pocket, according to the arrest warrant.

The warrant also says there is video footage from the cameras located on the buses and the attacks appear to be "unprovoked."

Moscoso is next due in court on Thursday, when formal charges are expected to be filed.

