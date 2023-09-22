Suspect arrested from shooting at 17th and Logan encampment

Denver Police arrested Eugeneo Hinojosa on Sept. 12, court records show. Two people were shot Aug. 21 near East 17th Avenue and Logan Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — The man suspected of shooting and injuring two people Aug. 21 at an encampment near downtown Denver was arrested earlier this month, according to a Denver Police Department arrest warrant.

The shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at an encampment near East 17th Avenue and Logan Street. Investigators identified Eugeneo Hinojosa, 55, as the suspect and issued a public alert.

Police arrested Hinojosa on Sept. 12, according to the arrest warrant. The documents describe Hinojosa as "transient in the rea of North Broadway and Park Ave West."

A witness told police that Hinojosa walked toward the encampment yelling at a woman to return his keys. Police said he pulled a gun out and started shooting, but he did not hit the woman he was aiming for. Instead, he shot two other people, according to the warrant.

One of the victims told police he was sleeping in his tent. When he heard gunshots, he used his body to shield another person. He was shot in the back but protected the other person.

The second victim told police he was standing in the street when he was shot in the leg.

Detectives found seven bullet casings and said several buildings and vehicles were shot. Witnesses saw Hinojosa run away after the shooting. A person who used to live him with him identified Hinojosa to police, according to the warrant.

After the shooting, the city swept the encampment.

According to jail records, Hinojosa is charged with:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder with extreme indifference

Attempted first-degree murder after deliberation

First-degree assault with extreme indifference

First-degree assault with a deadly weapon