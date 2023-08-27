Denver Police investigate hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning

The crash happened near West Colfax Avenue and Knox Court early Sunday morning.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is looking for a driver involved in a hit and run crash early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the area of West Colfax Avenue and Knox Court for a crash involving a bicyclist and a vehicle. DPD first tweeted about the crash around 4:13 a.m.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to police. The driver of the vehicle left the scene of the accident, DPD said.

Police closed westbound lanes of West Colfax Avenue at Irving Street while crews investigated the crash. No suspect or vehicle description was released by police as of 6:30 a.m.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

#Traffic : #DPD is investigating a traffic crash with serious injury involving a bicyclist and a motorist in the area of Colfax and Knox. One person was transported. The driver fled the scene of the accident. WB Colfax is shut down at Irving. Alternate routes advised. pic.twitter.com/b11R1PqR2b — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 27, 2023

