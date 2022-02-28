Suspect in indecent exposure sought by Denver police

A man described as wearing a yellow sweat jacket and black sweatpants is the suspect in an indecent exposure incident in the 6300-block of East Hampden Avenue.

DENVER — Police need the public's help to identify a suspect in an indecent exposure incident that happened in a Denver neighborhood in February.

Denver Police (DPD) sent out a Metro Denver Crime Stoppers alert with a picture of a man suspected in an indecent exposure incident that happened around 8 a.m. Feb. 16 in the 6300-block of East Hampden Avenue.

The neighborhood where the indecent exposure occurred is located near a King Soopers shopping center just off Interstate 25 and Highway 285.

DPD describes the man as a 30 to 49-year-old man with a slim build, dark hair, beard and glasses. The clothing he was wearing is described as a yellow sweat jacket and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

