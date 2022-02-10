Fingerprint on cellphone led to arrest of serial sex assault suspect, affidavit says

Abiye Adamu is charged in one sexual assault and is a suspect in at least three others, according to Denver Police.

DENVER — A fingerprint on a cellphone taken from the suspect's vehicle was key in identifying and arresting a man who is now charged in one sexual assault and a suspect in at least three others, an affidavit for his arrest days.

Content Warning: This story contains a description of sexual assault allegations that some may find disturbing.

The Denver District Attorney's Office has charged Abiye Adamu with numerous counts related to an incident that occurred on Nov. 28 of last year.

On that night, a Denver Police officer responded to North Pennsylvania Street for a report about a possible sexual assault, the affidavit says.

The victim said she was walking home from around 1:30 a.m. from Milk Bar when a sedan pulled up alongside her and eventually a man got out grabbed her by the neck and arms and told her to get into the car, the document says.

After forcing her into the car, the victim said the man produced a black knife with a three to four-inch blade and held it against her "multiple times," the affidavit says.

She said the suspect drove for about 10 to 15 minutes before pulling into an apartment complex parking lot, the document says.

She reported that the suspect pulled her sweatshirt over her head as a blindfold and locked the doors, according to the affidavit. He also held the knife against her and zip-tied her hands before sexually assaulting her, the affidavit says.

The victim also reported that the man tried to strangle her, according to the document. After the assault, she reported that the suspect drove her to Benedict Fountain Park, burned off the zip ties that were on her hands and released her, the affidavit says.

The woman also told police as she exited the suspect's vehicle she was feeling for her cellphone and picked up one that did not belong to her, the affidavit says. She provided that phone to police and a latent fingerprint from it matched Adamu, according to the document.

Investigators also used data from the victim's cellphone which was with her during the assault to track where she and the suspect had been, the affidavit says. That led them to the area of E. 13th Avenue and Potomac Street where it appeared the victim and suspect were for a prolonged period of time. In that area, investigators found a vehicle registered to Adamu.

DPD put the area under surveillance and Adamu was later taken into custody after exiting his apartment on Nov. 30, on charges related to an incident at 16th Avenue and Logan Street on Nov. 28, according to police.

According to the document, DPD obtained a search warrant and took buccal swabs to collect DNA, and noticed numerous marks and scratches on his body.

Adamu's believed to be involved in three additional sexual assaults that occurred between Nov. 25 and Nov. 29.

The four assaults occurred in the following areas:

17th Street and Wynkoop Street

E. 16th Avenue and N. Logan Street

17th Street and N. Broadway

E. Colfax Avenue and N. Clarkson Stree

In addition to the cases currently under investigation, DPD believes there could be additional victims.

Anyone who is a victim in Denver but has not reported the crime is asked to contact Denver Police at 720-913-2000. If someone is a victim outside of Denver, they should contact the law enforcement agency where the incident occurred.

Adamu's photo is not being released at this time, because DPD said it could hamper investigative efforts.