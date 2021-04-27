Teen dies after shooting, Denver police searching for suspect

Bryan Luna Montiel, 17, died after being shot in the 800 block of South Knox Court, according to the Denver Police Department.

DENVER — Denver Police Department (DPD) said officers are trying to identify a suspect in the deadly shooting of a teen earlier this month.

DPD said officers responded about 3 a.m. April 12 to the 800 block of South Knox Court after learning of a shooting.

The victim, identified as 17-year-old Bryan Luna Montiel, was located by officers at the hospital, DPD said.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the teen was pronounced dead at the hospital and ruled that the cause of death was a gunshot injury.

DPD said it could not provide any suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers are notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

