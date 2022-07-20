Police to provide update on LoDo shooting involving officers that injured 6 people

DPD will also provide additional information about two other fatal shootings this month that involved officers.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) will provide updates Wednesday related to three shootings this month that involved officers including one in which five people were injured.

During a briefing scheduled for 10:30 a.m. DPD will discuss fatal shootings on July 13 and July 15 that involved officers. They'll also give more information about a shooting involving officers in LoDo on July 17 that left six people injured.

July 13 shooting

Around 10:30 p.m. on July 13, officers were called to the area of West 7th Avenue and Federal Boulevard for reports of individuals with a weapon, DPD said earlier.

DPD's Air One helicopter was launched and located the likely suspects as they got into a silver four-door sedan, DPD Division Chief Ron Thomas said.

The suspects drove from that area and were contacted by officers near 9th Avenue and Grove Street. They refused to stop and officers stayed back and utilized Air One to follow their vehicle, DPD said.

They stopped near 49th Avenue and Washington Street and got out of the vehicle. When officers confronted the suspects, shots were fired at the officers, Thomas said. Officers returned fire and hit one of the suspects who later died from his injuries. He has not yet been identified.

No officers were injured during the shooting.

One of the people in the car, identified as 25-year-old Arthur Muteas, was taken into custody and is being held on suspicion of felony eluding, DPD said.

Two other people were arrested at the scene on unrelated warrants.

July 15 shooting

A man who had "control" of a woman who had been stabbed was fatally shot after officers responded to a domestic violence incident on July 15, DPD said.

The incident happened about noon on July 15 at a townhouse complex in the area of East 51st Avenue and Grant Street.

After responding to a 911 call at that location, officers forced entry into a unit and confronted the man.

Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the man continued to assault the female, and an officer fired one shot at the suspect who went down, DPD said. The suspect was later pronounced dead.

The woman was taken to a hospital with multiple stab wounds and was in serious condition, Thomas said. No officers were injured.

July 17 shooting

Six people were injured when three Denver officers fired shots at a man pointing a handgun at them near 20th and Larimer Street in LoDo in the early morning hours of July 17.

In an arrest affidavit, police said the officers saw an altercation beginning between three people in front of the Larimer Beer Hall. One of the men, later identified as 21-year-old Jordan Waddy, began to grab at his waistband and lift up his hoodie as though he had a handgun, according to the affidavit.

When officers approached, he began to walk away, but when he saw more officers coming from the other direction, he turned and walked back onto the sidewalk. That's when Waddy pointed a gun in the officers' direction, according to the affidavit.

Three officers shot at Waddy who was hit and taken to the hospital for treatment. He was later released and taken into custody on charges of felony menacing and possession of a weapon by a previous offender.

Waddy did not fire his weapon, DPD said.

Police said five other people -- three women and two men -- were also injured in the incident, which happened on a crowded street around last call for bars in the area. All five are expected to survive.

Investigators were working to determine whether those people were shot by officers directly or whether they were hit by shrapnel or a ricocheted bullet fragment.

The three officers who fired shots are on administrative leave, per standard practice.