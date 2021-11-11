1 dead, 1 in critical condition following Wednesday night shooting

Denver Police say a man has died following a shooting that happened in the 1100 block of Willow Street.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another in critical condition Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Willow Street in Denver, according to DPD. That's near Yosemite Street and East 11th Avenue.

DPD first tweeted about the shooting around 9:33 p.m. stating the two victims had been located.

DPD then said at 10 a.m. Thursday that one of the shooting victims had died, and that the other victim was in critical condition but was expected to survive.

Police have not made an arrest in this case. The events leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this shooting are asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com.

