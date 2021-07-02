Police investigate shooting in southwest Denver

The man was shot in the area of West Yale Avenue and South Irving Street Saturday night, police said.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that left a man seriously injured Saturday night.

According to DPD, officers learned of the shooting at West Yale Avenue and South Irving Street just before 8 p.m.

DPD said the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators are still determining the circumstances of the shooting, DPD said, and no information about any possible suspects has been released.

This is a developing story. 9NEWS will provide updates as they are released.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about this or any other crime can call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Metro Denver Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.