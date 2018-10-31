KUSA — A 49-year-old man claiming to be an active player on the Denver Broncos roster has been arrested and is accused of sexually assaulting a woman over the summer, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

James Otis Turner faces a charge of sexual assault in connection to an alleged incident that happened in July. A woman told law enforcement that she had been sexually assaulted by a man claiming to be an active player with the Broncos.

Investigators were able to confirm that the information he had provided the woman was fraudulent and that no Denver Broncos players were involved.

On Wednesday, the Federal Bureau of Investigation/Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force arrested Turner in Denver. He was taken to the Denver Downtown Detention Center with a no bond hold.

The National Football League and the Denver Broncos have confirmed that he has not ever been a player for the team, according to a press release from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

© 2018 KUSA-TV