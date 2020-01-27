DENVER — Denver Police (DPD) arrested a juvenile male in connection to the shooting death of 17-year-old Diego Marquez that happened in September 2019.

Police had offered up to a $10,000 reward for more information in the case. DPD said the reward and getting the story out to local media generated leads that helped police identify a suspect in the case.

Marquez was found lying in a park near East 45th Avenue and Argonne Street in the Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

Marquez died from a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy, and the manner of death is a homicide, DPD said.

