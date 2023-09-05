Evidence against ex-boyfriend accused of killing 4 people revealed in new documents

An Aurora police officer testified Tuesday that Joseph Castoreña's brother Juan helped him get away after Joseph shot four people.

AURORA, Colo. — Until Tuesday, most details about the killings of four people in Aurora last fall have been a secret. New documents and testimony reveal the evidence against an ex-boyfriend and his brother, who's accused of helping him get away.

On Oct. 30 around 2 a.m., police said, a woman called police to report her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Joseph Castoreña, was possibly hiding in the house. During the call with dispatch, shots were fired, according to court documents.

Castoreña wasn't supposed to be at the house because his ex was granted a restraining order less than a week earlier, the arrest affidavit said.

Police said he shot and killed four people. Three of them were related to his ex. The court document says Castoreña chased down her ex after she ran into the backyard, and he pulled a gun on her again. She survived.

The arrest affidavit claims Castoreña tried kicking in the bathroom door where two children were hiding but he "ran out of ammunition."

Joseph Castoreña's brother, Juan Castoreña (18), was arrested for accessory after the fact. There's no evidence indicating Juan was involved in the shootings.

According to a police officer who testified during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Joseph came to Juan after the shooting and said he needed help. Both of them got into Juan's car and as they were driving Joseph told Juan he shot four people, the officer testified.

At some point Juan dropped off Joseph on the street and left the area, the officer said, and Juan didn't contact police.

Joseph Castoreña was arrested on Dec. 10 in Mexico.

According to his arrest affidavit, Joseph Castoreña's parents came to the crime scene. Police said they interfered with the investigation.