Man arrested in connection to double homicide

Denver Police have arrested 23-year-old Jakeob Voorhis, who faces two first degree murder charges.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department (DPD) has arrested a man connected to a July 24 shooting that left two people dead.

At about 2:27 a.m. on July 24, DPD received a call of a shooting in the area of 4955 E. Donald Ave., according to the probable cause (PC) statement.

When officers arrived, they found two victims, later identified as Elwood Johnson, 33, and Taryn Meyer, 38, police said. Both victims were suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the statement.

The two victims were taken to hospitals, where they were both declared deceased.

During the investigation, police learned that on July 20, 23-year-old Jakeob Voorhis had been regularly staying with his girlfriend at the apartments on East Donald Avenue, where the shooting happened, the PC statement says.

Voorhis was involved in a menacing incident at the apartments, and a report was made.

On July 24, an arrest warrant for the menacing case was issued for Voorhis, the statement says.

Also, on July 24, the victims, Johnson and Meyer, confronted Voorhis about getting him to leave the apartment, the PC statement says.

Witnesses said they saw Voorhis leave the apartment and get into a car and leave the scene, the statement says.

Voorhis was taken into custody by DPD on August 4 on a felony menacing warrant, according to DPD.

On August 5, police added two counts of first-degree murder for the July 24 double homicide.

