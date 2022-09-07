Estes Park man faces child sex charges

Kevin Ryan, 43, faces multiple felony charges, and investigators believe there may be more victims, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 43-year-old Estes Park man was arrested on multiple felony counts related to child sex crimes, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.

Kevin Thomas Ryan was arrested in Longmont on Saturday and faces the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:

Attempted sexual assault of a child

Enticement of a child

Internet sexual exploitation of a child

Internet luring of a child

Obscenity

The sheriff's office said it began investigating in September 2021, when it was assigned a CyberTip by the Colorado office of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

The tip, which indicated illegal images were downloaded by an IP address at Ryan's home, originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



Investigators eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Ryan and executed a search warrant at his home in the 200-block of Lost Brook Drive in Estes Park.

Ryan was booked in the Larimer County Jail and bond was set at $45,000.

Investigators believe Ryan had sexual contact with a minor and there may be additional victims, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 970-498-5143.



RELATED: FBI Denver locate victims of human trafficking during operation

Anyone with information can also contact Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or by visiting stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Larimer County Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Larimer Country Crime Stoppers can be found here.

> Additional Crime Stoppers bulletins can be found here.

>Watch 9NEWS original shows, live Colorado news and weather updates, daily forecasts, and sports coverage for free on the 9NEWS+ app on Roku and Fire TV.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.