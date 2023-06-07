3rd suspect identified in fatal shooting

Lonnie Garner is wanted in connection with a Feb. 20 shooting in Denver.

DENVER — Denver Police released a photo Tuesday of a man who's wanted for his role in a fatal shooting in February.

Lonnie Garner, 38, is the third suspect named in the Feb. 20 shooting in a parking lot on East Evans Avenue near South Monaco Parkway.

In March, Christopher Meza, 43, and Isaac Reiner, 23, were both charged in the killing of Kenneth Dellamaestra.

Meza was charged with:

One count of first-degree murder – after deliberation

One count of second-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated robbery

Reiner was charged with:

One count of second-degree murder

One count of aggravated robbery

At the time, police said they were looking for a third suspect but hadn't identified that person.

On Tuesday, Denver Police identified the outstanding suspect as Garner. They said he was last known to be in the area of South Parker Road and East Iliff Avenue in Aurora.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or visit metrodenvercrimestoppers.com. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

